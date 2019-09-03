Jackie Lynn Arneson, 52, of Westby, WI passed away peacefully in her sleep after fighting a short battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia on Wednesday August 28th, 2019 at Gunderson Health Care System in La Crosse. She was surrounded by her beloved family.

Born on December 31st, 1966 in Dayton, TN to father Jackie (Buck) White and mother Loretta (Rose) Rumsey. She is survived by her daughter Ashley and her wife Haily Laganowski, her two sons Aric and Aaron, and her one true love and grandson, Jax Arneson. She is also survived by many other relatives and friends.

Jackie was a loving mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them, but her greatest love was the role as Nana. She had a vivacious personality and always made people around her laugh. She will be greatly missed by those who were lucky enough to be in her life.

A Celebration of Jackie's Life will be held on Saturday, September 21st from 3-6 p.m. at the Thorson Funeral Home in Viroqua. In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to the family.

