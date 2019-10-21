Jack Prokop, 65, of Independence, WI, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Mayo Clinic Health System in LaCrosse, WI.

Jack was born February 22, 1954 in Arcadia, WI to Aloizy and Angeline (Sonsalla) Prokop.

Jack worked as a welder for 36 years as part of Boilermakers. During his free time, Jack enjoyed hunting, traveling, camping, fishing, going for drives, and spending time with family.

Jack will be missed everyday by his daughter, Lindsay Prokop (Robbie), his son, Jared Prokop (Elizabeth), his youngest daughter, Rachel Prokop, his sisters Mary Klimek (Doug), Betty Leach (Jim), his brothers, Bob Prokop (Pat), John Prokop, Joe Prokop, Mike Prokop (Michelean), his four grandchildren, Morgan, Kloe, Jackson, and Emmett, his nephews, nieces, great nephews and nieces, and many wonderful friends.

Visitation will be from 1:00-3:00 pm on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Edison Funeral Home, Independence, WI, with a prayer service at 3:00 pm.

Family and friends are welcome to join in a celebration of life following services at Eagles Bar, Independence, WI.

Plants preferred in lieu of flowers