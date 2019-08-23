Jack Fischer, 96 of Stoddard passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at the Hillview Healthcare Center where he had resided for some time. He was born to Ervin and Ethel (LeJuen) Fischer on August 3, 1923 in La Crosse. Jack was a WWII veteran, joining the Army, and then being attached to the Air Force as a radio operator, stationed in England. He bought a farm near Stoddard in 1964. Jack worked as a truck driver, retiring from Briggs Transportation.

Jack was also a drummer with The Johnny Howard Trio for many years. He enjoyed hunting, trapping and fishing. Jack was one never to sit still, always finding something to fix or devising a way to make things easier.

He is survived by his sons; John (Karen) and Karl; daughters, Marie, Linda and Sandra; sister, Betty Schultz; grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Jack, Jr. and a sister, Pat.

