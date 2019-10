Ida Mae Zeller, 95, of Winona, formerly of Whalan, passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday morning, October 11, 2019 at the Whalan Lutheran Church. Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home, Winona, MN. Words of sympathy or remembrance may be left at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com