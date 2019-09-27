Helen M. Blaha, 91, of Arcadia passed away on September 24, 2019, at Grandview Care Center in Blair.

Helen was born on March 23, 1928, in Waumandee to Steve and Helen (Salwey) Symitczek. She was united in marriage to George Blaha on October 25, 1945, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Waumandee. Helen was a member of Holy Family Parish. Helen was one of the first five women employed at AG Co-op Creamery broker plant and stayed there for 43 years. She then worked for the Arcadia School District for 14 years. She was an active volunteer in many areas, such as her church, Lioness Club, Legion Auxiliary, Arcadia Hospital, Miss Arcadia Pageant, Community Chest, Arcadia Housing Development, Arcadia Historical Society, Holy Family Mission, the Community Center, Public Library, chaired a St. Jude Bike-A-Thon and was honored in 1979 with a community service award. For many of these groups, she made her famous salsa which was passed off in fund raisers. She also enjoyed barbequing for special events with her husband, George, and playing cards in weekly Euchre Tournaments.

Helen is survived by her son, Gerald (Geraldine) of Blair; grandson, John (Mary) Blaha; granddaughters: Kelly Blaha and Ariel Bilskey; 10 great-grandchildren; brothers: George and Steven; sisters: Francis Ryan, Romelle Kramer, Olive Ottum, and Ruth Symitczek.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, George in 2012; brothers: Sylvester, Adolf, Richard, and Bobby; sisters: Ester Symitczek and Marian Sluga.

A Memorial Mass in Helen's honor will be held at 12 p.m. (noon) on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Holy Family Parish with Father Sebastian Kolodziejczyk officiating. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 11 a.m. until time of service at the church. It was Helen's wish to have her body donated to Mayo Clinic Health System's Department of Anatomy. Burial of her cremains will be at a later date in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Helen's name made be donated to the Arcadia Catholic School. To express condolences to her family online, please visit www.wozneykillianfh.com.

