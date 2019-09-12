Heidi S. Beron, 54 of Holmen, WI, and formerly of La Crescent, MN, passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Mayo Clinic Healthcare in La Crosse. She was born in Mankato, MN, on January 29, 1965 to Gayle “Bud” and Karen (Senne) Worrell.

“If you’re reading this, my pain is gone. I’m off to be with Paul and Kevin; my loves. Although I’m leaving my other loves; Brandon, Cheyanne, and Colton. You three have given my life purpose. I will love and miss you all very much. Stick together and enjoy life. Get a colonoscopy at 40!! Lol. I will also miss my family: my mom and dad; Bud and Karen Worrell. My brother: Robb (Erica). My sister: Patricia Mildred (had to do it). My mother and father in law: Tom and Ginny Carpenter. My best friends: Andrea, Kathy, Jill, Kathy, Denise, and Teresa.”

A Celebration of Heidi’s life will be held at 6pm on Monday, September 16, 2019 at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in La Crescent. Pastor Michael Woods will officiate. Burial will take place at a later date in the church cemetery. Friends may call on the family at the church on Monday evening from 3 until 6pm. A time of fellowship will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred and will be donated to charity in Heidi’s memory.