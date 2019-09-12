Heidi M. Gooding, age 71 years, of Richland Center, Wisconsin, passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at her residence.

She was born on April 10, 1948 to Siegfried and Anne Stahlschmidt in Leipzig, Germany. Heidi graduated from High School in Salinas, California.

Heidi was married to David Wetley and had two sons, they later divorced. She also married David Gooding and they divorced.

She worked as a Supervisor at Dumore Corporation in Mauston and later with Flambeau Plastics in Baraboo.

Heidi was a very caring and loving person, she enjoying hanging out with her friends, going to the casino and spending time with her boys and grandchildren.

Survivors include her sons, Erik (Nicole) Wetley of Richland Center, Randy (Kyla) Wetley of Stevens Point, Shawn (Mariah) Gooding of Baraboo and Phillip (Briana) Gooding of Baraboo; grandchildren, Lateciah, Brett, Kaitlyn, Myah, Michael, Brennan, Ben, Avery, Brady, Carly, Ella and Aaron; great grandchildren, Emilio and Estalia; sisters, Monica (Mike) Canaday and Lisa Stahlschmidt, both of Colorado Springs. She was preceded in death by her Parents and husband, David Wetley.

Memorial Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the East Lemonweir Lutheran Church, rural Elroy, with Rev. Wendy Ruetten officiating. Interment will be in the East Lemonweir Lutheran Cemetery. Friends may call at the Church on Saturday, October 5th from 10 to 11 a.m.

The Picha Funeral Home in Elroy is assisting, for online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com

