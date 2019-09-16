Harold R. Schreiner age 91 of Durand died Friday September 13, 2019 at the Plum City Care Center in Plum City.

He was born April 13, 1928 n Mondovi to Glenn and Antonia (Lackner) Schreiner. He married Roselyn Bolle on October 21, 1948 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Menomonie. Harold served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Alaska. Harold farmed for several years in the Menomonie area. Harold was employed at Eau Claire Sand and Gravel. He owned and operated a bar in Eau Claire and in Durand. He also operated Durand Auto Salvage for many years.

Harold and Rosie are members of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Durand. He loved camping and spending time with family and friends.

Harold is survived by his wife Rosie of 71 years; a brother, LaVerne,"Bud" (Carol) of Chippewa Falls; a sister Ruth Andraschko of Menomonie; a sister-in-law, Betty Stai of St. Paul, MN; brother-in-law, Tom (Lynneia) Bolle of California, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, a brother Glenn (Myrna) Schreiner; threes sister, Isabelle (Pat) Pierce, Dorothy (Chuck) Feuerstein, Harriet (LaVerne) Gerth; brothers-in-law, Lee Stai and Al Andraschko, sisters-in-law, Mary (John) Ziegler, Frances (Duane) Rivard.

The family would like to thank Heartland Hospice and the staff at Plum City Care Center for the wonderful care that was given to Harold.

Funeral services will be 11:30 AM Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Durand with Rev. Emmanuel Asamoah-Bekoe officiating. Military Honors will be provided by the American Legion Post 181 of Durand. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Menomonie.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church on Wednesday.

