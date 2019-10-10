Harold Maxwell

Harold R Maxwell, age 78, of rural De Soto, passed away peacefully on October 8th, 2019 at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.

Harold is survived by his wife Jo, daughters Elizabeth (John) Kamprud, Jody Simon (Alan Morfey), grandchildren Jennifer (Trevor) McCoy, Kristi-Anna (Michael) Knight, Nicolas Kamprud; Austin Vike, Emily Simon, Jaidyn Koch, Savannah Morton, great granddaughter Blake McCoy, twin brother Howard Maxwell, brothers Gene and Frank (Linda) Maxwell, sister Phyllis Skarda, and sister-in-law Jean (Don) Maxwell, and many other family and friends.

He is predeceased by his parents Vivian and Pauline (Mathes) Maxwell, brothers Paul and Don, three sisters-in-law Dorothy (Howard) Maxwell, Karen (Paul) Maxwell, Dianne (Gene) Maxwell, brother-in-law Jim (Phyllis) Skarda; son Ronnie Joe Morton and granddaughter Krista Simon.

A Celebration of life will be held on Friday, October 11th at 11 a.m. at the New Hope United Methodist Church (E2290 State Highway 82, De Soto) with Pastor Pam Harkema officiating. Family and friends may call from 10 a.m. to the time of the service. A luncheon will be held following the service. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.thorsonfuneralhome.com

The Thorson Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Viroqua is proudly serving the family.

