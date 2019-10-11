Harold L. Dale, 88 of La Crosse and formerly of Stoddard, passed away at Gundersen Health System on Oct. 9, 2019. He was born in Mt. Sterling on Oct. 23, 1930 to Roy and Jessie (Fesenfeld) Dale. He graduated from Gays Mills High School in 1948. He was an outdoor person and loved to walk the Crawford county hills and trap, hunt, and fish.

Harold served in the U.S. Army during the Korean war in 1952-53. When he came home he went to Electric tech school in Milwaukee and married Nancy Tweed in Ferryville in March of 1954. In 1957 they moved back to the La Crosse area where he work at Sears for a number of years followed by 34 years at Wettstein & Sons.

In 1957 he got his first package of bees from Sears and became a beekeeper. That grew to 250 hives. He was a mentor to a number of beekeepers in the area and had bees on many area farms and at the Richard Hansen farm for many years.

Harold is survived by his loving wife Nancy of 65 years, a son Richard (Lorie) Dale, two daughters Marcia Staves and Mary Lemmenes (Patrick Tienor), 8 grandchildren which he was so proud of, Tony Staves, George Lemmenes, Tucker Lemmenes, Garret Lemmenes, Elaina Lemmenes, Charlene Dale and her fiancé Ryan Nowak, Danielle Dale, and Quentin (Lennox) Dale, sister-in-law Jane Johnson, cousins Donald Fesenfeld and Bob Metcalf, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Ruth (Nonie) Church, brother-in-law Bob Tweed, sisters-in-law June Lindevig, Gladys Tweed, Marie Tweed, and Joyce Morrison, nephews Robbie, Jerry, and Jeff Morrison.

He also has such good friends where he had bees for years and years, and Chris and Jason Jacobson, Marlene Cleven and Doug and Alie Menezes for their wonderful friendship.

Harold was baptized in Mt. Sterling, a charter member of Christ Lutheran Church in Stoddard and the last 25 years a faithful member of Lower Coon Valley Church. Blessed be his memory. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to the Lower Coon Valley Church.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday Oct. 14 at the Lower Coon Valley Lutheran Church with visitation one hour before. Rev. Donald Fox will officiate with military honors by the Stoddard American Legion Post 315. We are thankful for the friendships and the wonderful care at the Benedictine Villa. The Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley is assisting the family. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com.