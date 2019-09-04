Harold C. Winchel, age 81 years, of rural Hillsboro, Wisconsin passed away on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Elroy Health Services after a short battle with brain cancer.

He was born on February 19, 1938 on the home farm in Monroe County, Wisconsin to Clyde and Annie (Blaha) Winchel. He spent his early years going to one-room schools; he also attended Kendall High School and graduated in 1956. On July 12, 1956, Harold was united in marriage to Patricia E. Rollins in Decorah, Iowa. They spent most of their married life living in Vernon County, Wisconsin, Township of Forest, over 50 years at the farm where they made their home. They had over 56 good years together and they raised eight children. Patricia preceded him in death on December 12, 2012.

When first married Harold farmed and milked cows for Jep Stoddard, worked at Badger Ordinance, Tilman's in Wilton, Otis DeWitt sawmill in Ontario, Canning Factory in Hillsboro and Toro in Tomah. He enjoyed horses, auctions, small animal sales in Kendall, eating out and listening to country western music. Mostly his life revolved around his family an animals and farm. He was a good husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. In his retirement years, he enjoyed his animals and farm.

Survivors include seven children, Kevin (Melody) Winchel of Hillsboro, Steven Winchel of LaFarge, Larry (Geneva) Winchel of San Antonio, Texas, Peggy Winchel (friend, Ronnie Nevsimal) of Elroy, Maureen (John) Miller of Hampton, Virginia, Casey (Emeliza) Winchel of LaFarge and Anthony (Brenda) Winchel of Hillsboro; also survived by twenty-two Grandchildren and sixteen Great Grandchildren; sisters, Mary (Jim) Parkhurst of Elroy, Myrtle (Ben) Melvin of LaFarge and Connie Brueggeman of Wilton; and brother, Frank Winchel of Elroy.

In addition to his wife, Patricia; he was preceded in death by his Parents; son, Jamie Winchel, daughter-in-law, Rita Winchel; grandson, John Clyde Winchel; sisters, Marlene Baldwin, Mildred Olsen, Margaret Eckleberg, Marcella Calhoun and Marlyce Revels and brothers, John, Ronald and Richard Winchel.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 12 noon at the Burr Wesleyan Church, rural Hillsboro, with Rev. Jason Kirkpatrick officiating. Burial will be in the Forest-Burr Cemetery. Friends may call at the Church on Friday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The Picha Funeral Home in Hillsboro is assisting, for online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com

He was a special man with a generous and caring heart; may he rest in peace.

