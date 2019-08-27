Gregory "Fred" E. Huber

Gregory E. "Fred" Huber age 63 of Menomonie, passed away on Sunday August 25, 2019 as a result of tragic tractor accident in the Township of Sherman, rural Menomonie

Greg was born in Menomonie, on June 9, 1956, the son of James Sr. and Delores (Scharlau) Huber. Greg grew up in Menomonie and graduated from Menomonie High School in 1975. After high school he served in the Army National Guard for several years. Greg married Kathryn Molczan in Menomonie and had three sons and later divorced. Greg was an automotive technician and worked in that trade in the Menomonie area for many years, most recently he was working at Mills Fleet Farm in Menomonie.

Greg was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, spending his time in the outdoors, with his children, grandchildren and friends. He especially enjoyed hunting season and watching all Wisconsin sports.

Greg is survived by his three sons, Nicholas (Glenda) of Menomonie, Jared (Becky) of New Richmond, Kurt ( Amy Krusell) Wheeler; seven grandchildren, Tressa, Gavin, Andrew, Zane, Lilly, Alek, Sidney; his mother, Delores, a sister, Linda (Ken Sr.) Burgraff of Knapp and a brother, James Jr. (Trudy) of Prairie Farm; nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his father, James Sr.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 4:00 to 8:00 PM Thursday August 29, 2019 at Rhiel Funeral Home in Menomonie. The family will hold another Celebration of Life at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Greg's name may be made to the Dunn County Fish & Game, P.O. Box 202, Menomonie, WI 54751