Gregory C. Maule, 47, of Independence and Rochester, Minn. died Saturday, September 14, 2019 at his home in Independence.

Greg was born September 25, 1971 in Whitehall to Dennis and Rebecca B. (Weist) Maule.

He graduated from UW Stout with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He then worked at Mayo Clinic in Rochester at the help desk as an information technology (IT) specialist.

Greg loved to sail and was part of a sailing racing crew for many years. He enjoyed bicycling and hunting. He loved to read and always carried his Kindle with him.

Greg is survived by his mother, Becky of Whitehall; sister, Kim (Paul) Cassem of Holmen; nephew, Alex Cassem of Holmen; aunt Penny (Keith) Mathson of Greenfield, Wis. He is further survived by numerous cousins and friends

He was preceded in death by his father, Dennis; infant brother, Gregory Alan Maule; uncle, Walter "Fox" Maule.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, September 19, 2019 at SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Independence, with Rev. Woodrow Pace officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to Mass at the church on Thursday.

