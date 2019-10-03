Gloria A. Larson

Gloria Larson, age 91, of Cresco, IA, died Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at Evans Memorial Home in Cresco, IA.

Gloria is survived by her children Don (Marcia) Aspenson of Tulsa, OK, Susan Gould of Houston, TX, Diane (Coit) Dubose of Oklahoma City, OK, Gary (Marlene) Aspenson of Pleasant Hill, IA, Jim (Mary) Aspenson of Wichita, KS, Julie Aspenson of Cresco, IA, Mark (Tami) Aspenson of Waterloo, IA, Janet Blessum of Des Moines, IA, Bob (Wei Wei) Larson of Florence, AL, Pam (Larry Moore) Larson of Harpers Ferry, IA, Craig (Rhonda Gardner) Howell, MI, Peg Larson of Minneapolis, MN, and Jody Larson of Minneapolis, MN; 21 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; and 2 great great grandchildren.

Funeral Services for Gloria Larson will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at First Lutheran Church in Cresco, IA, with Pastor Leo Combs-Lay officiating. Visitation will be Friday, October 4, at the church from 5:00 to 8:00 P.M., and will continue for one hour prior to the service on Saturday. Burial will take place at Oak Lawn Cemetery following the service.

