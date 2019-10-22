Georgeann E. Jacobson, 72 of New Lisbon, passed away on Friday October 18, 2019 at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center, La Crosse.

A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019 1:00 PM at the Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, 801 E. Monowau Street, Tomah. Pastor Ruetten will officiate. Burial will be in the Camp Douglas Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation on Friday at the funeral home from 11:00 AM until the time of the services. Online condolences may be given at www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com

