George Henry Dohlman, age 78, of Le Roy, MN passed to eternal rest on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at the Patty Elwood Center, Cresco, Iowa.

George was born November 22, 1940, in Kesley, Iowa, the eleventh child of Henry & Kate Dohlman. George received his education at the "University of Oakdale #6". He received his GED from LeRooy-Ostrander High School in 1966. George Started working for the LeRoy Farmers Cooperative Elevator Division in 1957. While working there he met the love of his life, Fern McRoberts. They were wed on October 29, 1960 at the First Presbyterian Church in LeRoy. To this union three children were born, Richard George, Kevin Lee and Patty Ann.

George and Fern moved to their farm in 1967 and enjoyed 19 years there. After moving to LeRoy, George drove semi for BDK Trucking before purchasing his milk trucks, Dohlman Milk Hauling. George then went to work at Riverland Milling driving a feed truck. His final job had him delivering the Rochester Post Bulletin for many years. George enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, going to tractor pulls and stock car races and snowmobiling in his younger years. Saturday and Sunday drives and driving his golf cart were favorite pastimes in his later years.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife Fern, children Rick (Jan) Dohlman of LeRoy, Kevin "Pete" (Brenda) Dohlman of Riceville, IA and Patty (Dennis) White of LeRoy; eight grandchildren Brent (Ashley), Brandon (Laura), Brian (Amanda), Kiesha (DJ), Kory (Caitlin), Braden, Bailey, Teresa (Nathan), and 15 great-grandchildren. George is also survived by 4 sisters Minnie Klingenborg, Faye Johnson, Norma Kling, Judy (Joe) Langlie, three sisters-in-law Wanda Dohlman, Mary McRoberts and Lila (Bill) Feather, He was preceded in death by his parents, seven brothers Albert (Deona), Eime (Irene), Hank, LeClair (Caroline), Don, Floyd (JoEtte), Wendel (Sandy), one sister Rena (Buck) Holzer, his father and mother in-law Lyle & Marion McRoberts, and brother-in-law Kenny McRoberts.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 Wednesday October 23, 2019 at the First Presbyterian Church in LeRoy with the Rev John Kerr officiating. Burial will be in the LeRoy Cemetery. Visitation will be held 4-7 P.M. on Tuesday October 22, at the First Presbyterian Church and will continue for 1 hr prior to the service on Wednesday. Blessed be his memory.

Condolences may be left at www.Hindtfuneralhomes.com