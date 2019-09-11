Gary Marland Bjerke, age 69 of Spring Grove passed away Monday, Sept. 9th at his home.



He was born on April 25, 1950 in Decorah, IA to Marland and Marlys (Erickson) Bjerke. He was a 1969 Spring Grove High School graduate.

He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Spring Grove.

Survivors include his daughter Kelly Patton of Wisconsin Rapids, WI and her Children Ava and Alex, his mother Marlys Bjerke of Spring Grove.

His brothers Steven (Vickie), David (Jane), Brian (Leah), and Eric (Kristin).

Also several nieces and nephews survive.

He is preceded in death by his father Marland and his son Jason.

Private family graveside services were held.

Roble Funeral Home of Spring Grove is assisting the family with arrangements.



