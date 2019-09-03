Frederick "Fred" Gudgeon

Frederick "Fred" P. Gudgeon, age 91, of Westby, formerly of La Farge, passed away on Friday, August 30th, 2019 at Vernon Memorial Healthcare in Viroqua.

He was born on February 4th, 1928 in the Town of Webster, Vernon County. He attended the Fairview Grade School and later graduated from the La Farge High School in May 1945. He started farming the home farm right after graduation. On August 15th, 1948 he married his high school sweetheart, Alene Lawrence. They were married at the Little Brown Church in the Vale, Nashua IA. They purchased the farm and farmed it until his second son, Fritz bought it and took it over in 1975. He then helped Fritz and did custom combining and hay baling. In the early years three children were born to the family. Phillip on March 16th, 1951; Fritz on November 27th, 1953; and DeAnna on September 26th, 1963. During these early years, Fred served as Chairman of Webster Township for 15 years and also on the Vernon County Board for 35 years. Fred joined the Masonic Lodge in 1954, later joining the Zor Shrine and also a member of the Vernon County Shrine Club. After retirement Fred and Alene purchased an R.V. and traveled throughout the US, later giving that up and spending the rest of their days on their valley home farm, and later their apartment in Westby.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, September 5th at 11 a.m. at the Thorson Funeral Home in Viroqua. Burial will take place in the Bear Creek Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Zor Shriner's, La Farge UMC, or Norseland Nursing Home. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.thorsonfuneralhome.com

