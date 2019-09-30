Everett R. Servais, 80 of La Crescent, MN, passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019 at his home in La Crescent. He was born on St. Joseph Ridge, WI, on March 22, 1939 to Arthur and Anne (Dischler) Servais. He married Helen “Maureen” Duggan on September 7, 1963 and she preceded him in death on August 7, 2007. He then married Barb Fancher who survives him.

A loving, supportive and ever present husband, father and grandfather, Everett was an integral member of the St. Joseph Ridge community.

In addition to being a dairy farmer, Rural Route 1 La Crosse letter carrier for 39 years and school bus driver, he also served as Town of Greenfield Chairman, La Crosse County Board Supervisor, 1st National Bank of Bangor Director and was active in many other civic and community organizations.

The family would like to thank the many members of the Mayo Health System organization for their support and care over the years.

In addition to his wife Barb, Everett is survived by his children Chris (Donna) Servais of Medina, MN, Nick (Karla) Servais of La Crosse, Lisa (Troy) Horman of Oak Creek, WI, Tony (Jennifer) Servais of La Crosse, nine grandchildren; Jonathan, Justin, Ashley, Amanda, Dylan, Jacob, Caitlyn, Quinn and Gabe. He is further survived by his siblings, Paul (Claire) Servais of Greendale, WI, Donna Clements of Dubuque, IA, Barbara Barrett of Marshfield, WI, Emma Brockman of Eau Claire, WI, Veronica (Charlie) Besch of Durham, NC. and two step sons Nick (Barbara) Fancher and Chris (Jodie) Fancher.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, St. Joseph Ridge, WI. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Friends may call on the family Friday evening at the church from 4 until 7 pm and again at the church on Saturday from 9:30 am until the time of Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Holy Trinity Catholic Church