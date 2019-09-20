Everett E. Grabau, age 99, of Rochester, MN died Wednesday September 18, 2019 at Patty Elwood Center in Cresco, IA.

Everett Ernest Grabau was born in Wykoff, MN on November 1, 1919 to Ernest and Selma (Fitzthum) Grabau. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Johns Lutheran Church in Wykoff. MN While serving in the Navy during WWII he was united in marriage to Lois Schunke on June 25, 1945 in Spring Valley, MN. They farmed southwest of Rochester from 1947-2007. Everett enjoyed traveling and was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Rochester.

Everett is survived by his son Dawson (Linda) Grabau of Preston, MN, sister Beatrice Eickhoff of Wykoff, MN, 4 grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Lois, son David, and daughter Dalone.

Funeral Services for Everett Grabau will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Monday, September 23, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Rochester, MN. Visitation will be held from 9-10 A.M. prior to the service at the church. Burial will take place at Grandview Memorial Gardens in Rochester following the service.

