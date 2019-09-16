Evelyn J. Davis, 86 of Norwalk, passed away Friday, September 13, 2019 at the Serenity Hospice House, Tomah.

She was born August 18, 1933 in Cashton to Charles and Helma {Johnson} Harvey. She married Earl Roy and after his passing, Howard Davis. They both precede her in death.

Evelyn had many different jobs throughout the years, her two favorites being Tainter Ginseng Fields and at Habelman's sorting cranberries. She worked to help support her family and give her children all she could. She mostly enjoyed the social aspect of who she was working with. Evelyn had a green thumb and loved spending time gardening and being in all her many flowers. She had a way of making the world look so pretty. Most of all Evelyn made sure her family was always taken care of and loved spending time with all of them. She loved getting them all together for holidays, especially Christmas.



Surviving are her children, Robert (Kendra) Roy of Norwalk, Phyliss (Ervin "Doc") Ziegler of Monroe, William (Pam) Roy of Norwalk, Barbara (Henry) Jansen of Madison, Sam Baldwin of Wilton, Randy Davis of Norwalk, and Sharon (LaVern) Schroeder of Warrens; grandchildren, Bobbi Jo, Colen, Tyler, Taylor, Megan, Eric, Shawn, Billie, Sunshine, Deana, Nicole, Desiree, Samantha, Christine, Niki, LaVern, Jamie, and Brad; 31 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; her faithful companion, her dog, Missy; as well as many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; two husbands; son, Charles Roy; son-in-law, Jeff "Wolf" Baldwin; and 3 siblings.



A Memorial Service will be held Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 12- Noon at Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, 801 E. Monowau Street, Tomah. Pastor Kory Janneke will officiate. Private family inurnment will be held at Farmer's Valley Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until time of services at the funeral home. Memorials to the family would be appreciated.