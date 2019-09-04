Evelyn A. Holt age 93, passed away on Tuesday September 3, 2019 at Welcome Home Assisted Living in Elmwood surrounded by her family.

Evelyn Anne (Beebe) Holt was born May 23, 1926 to Hector Clarence Beebe and Leila Mae (Boyer) Beebe in Dakota County, Minnesota.

Her family moved around a lot, so Evy attended several different country schools. She graduated from Ellsworth High School, and went to work in the Office of Price Administration until the end of WW2. After the war, Evy worked for the Agricultural Association in Ellsworth at the County Courthouse, working with farmers. Then she met Clark Holt at Proch's Ballroom in Ellsworth. Evy married Clark A. Holt September 3, 1947 in Ellsworth. After they married, Clark and Evelyn lived the rest of their lives on their dairy farm in Elmwood.

Evelyn was active in her church circle, and worked at Spring Lake elections for many years. Evelyn had various hobbies, including her many flower gardens and taking care of the wild birds she loved. She always raised a large garden and canned many fruits and vegetables. Her sons loved her dill pickles!

Evy took night classes through the years, including appreciation of antiques, carpentry for women, upholstery, learning Spanish, swimming, oil painting, and sewing lingerie. She won most every Scrabble game she played, and enjoyed working the crossword puzzle from the daily newspaper. Evy liked to read and learn new things. She was quick-witted and laughed easily. She was a great cook, baker and hostess, as attested to by everyone who knew her. Evelyn loved to have her family around her.

Clark and Evelyn took vacations in many states including Arizona, California, Hawaii, South Dakota and Utah. In their retirement years, they enjoyed vacationing in Florida or Alabama for several weeks each of several winters.

Mourning her loss but cherishing her memory are Evelyn's husband Clark of 72 years, her children Stephen (Lorie) of Elmwood, WI; Frank (Ann) of Rogers, MN; Rebecca (Douglas) of Clay, NY; and Anthony (Kathleen) of Overland Park, KS; her grandchildren Margo, Abbey, Jason, Andrew and Katherine; her step-grandchildren Stefanie and Dan; her great-grandchildren Nolan, Deacon, Ella, Fallon, Nathan, Christian, Jayson and William; Evy's siblings Mary Husfloen of Lawrenceberg,TN; Nancy Verley of Hugo, MN; Donald Beebe of Ellsworth, WI; Thomas Beebe of Eau Claire, WI; and Theodore (Ted) Beebe of Sebeka, MN. Also many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her sisters Vivian Zumwalde and Marie Roszak; her brothers William (Bill) Beebe, Hector C. (Dick) Beebe and Jack Beebe; recently her dearly-loved granddaughter Stacia.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 AM Monday September 9, 2019 at the United Methodist Church in Elmwood with Debra Raasch officiating. Burial will be in the Poplar Hill Cemetery-Township of Rock Elm, rural Elmwood.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 PM Sunday at the Welcome Home Assisted Living in Elmwood and one hour prior to the services at the church on Monday.

