Esther L. Bauer age 88 of Elmwood, passed away on Sunday September 22, 2019 at Welcome Home Assisted Living in Elmwood.

Esther was born December 18, 1930 at home in the Township of Eau Galle, Dunn County. She was the daughter of Harry and Rose (Hartung) Bates and grew up in the Eau Galle area. Esther graduated from Durand High School in 1948. After graduation Esther worked as a bookkeeper for Goodrich Lumber Co. in Durand where she met her soon to be husband. Esther married Cyril P. Bauer April 24, 1951 at St. Henry's Catholic Church in Eau Galle. After marriage they farmed in the Township of Weston and raised their family. In the spring of 1986, they sold the farm and remained in the Weston area. In 2018, Esther and Cyril moved to Welcome Home Assisted Living in Elmwood where she has remained the rest of her life.

Esther enjoyed gardening, baking, playing cards, sewing, fishing and spending time at the lake with her family and friends. She was a member and a group leader of Sacred Heart Altar & Rosary Society and taught Catechism. Esther's catholic faith was very important to her. She was also active in 4H and helped out with elections at the Weston Town Hall.

The family would like to express their special thanks to St. Croix Hospice, Welcome Home Assisted Living and Mayo Clinic Health Systems for the wonderful care given to Esther.

Esther is survived by her husband, Cyril, six children, Dan (Kathy) of Moneta, VA; Donna Henry of St. Louis Park, MN, Ken of River Falls, Nancy (Bruce) Reihl of Stillwater, MN, Karen (Tom) Conway of West St. Paul, MN, Jennifer (Greg) Radtke of Red Wing, MN; special family member, Sheri Miller of Menomonie; 14 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren; one brother, Al Bates; two sisters, Virginia Schuh and Angie Brantner; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends

She is preceded in death by her parents, a son Wayne, six brothers and two sisters.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Thursday September 26, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Elmwood with Rev. Amir Stanislaus officiating. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery-Farm Hill.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 to 10:45 AM at Welcome Home Assisted Living in Elmwood.

