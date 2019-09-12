Ellis A. Ruesink, age 80, of Harmony, MN died Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Harmony Care Center.

Ellis Arlo Ruesink was born July 15, 1939 to Harold and Pearl (Gysbers) Ruesink in Preston, MN. He graduated from Wykoff High School in 1957 and continued his education in LaCrosse, WI, earning two Associates degrees. On May 1, 1965, he was united in marriage with Beverly Zitzow at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in St. Charles, MN. Ellis worked in security at Mayo Clinic for 36 years. Following his retirement, he volunteered at the Clinic for 10 more years. Ellis had a great love for animals, especially his stallion, Shiloh, and his dog, Rocky. He liked going for drives, traveling, and playing canasta with family and friends. Ellis also enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. Ellis and Beverly were members of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Rochester, MN before moving to Harmony in 1995.

Ellis is survived by his beloved wife Beverly Ruesink of Harmony, children Craig (Lisa) Ruesink of Sartell, MN, Wendy (Randie) Mueller of Sumner, IA, and Stacy Ruesink of Rochester, MN, grandchildren Mackenzie (Nate) Fett of Austin, MN, Madeline Horn of West Union, IA, Aaron Ruesink of Sartell, MN, Michael Ruud of Sartell, MN, Katie Ruud of Bloomington, MN, and Topher Bolen of Sartell, MN, and siblings Lola (Mike) Nelson of Greendale, WI, Patricia Dormady of Alameda, CA, and Percy (Sandy) Ruesink of Glendale, WI, and brother-in-law Vern Schneider of Austin, MN.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister June Schneider, brother Harley Ruesink, and sister-in-law Kola Ruesink.

Funeral services for Ellis Ruesink will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Greenfield Lutheran Church in Harmony, MN with Pastor Rolf Svanoe officiating. Burial will be in Greenleafton Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5-8 PM at Hindt-Hudek Funeral Home in Preston, MN on Friday, September 13 and will continue at the church for one hour prior to the service on Saturday.

The family would like to thank Harmony Care Center and Heartland Hospice for taking wonderful care of Ellis, and also Mary Carlson for helping Beverly at home.

