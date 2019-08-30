Ellen A. (Madden) Tiber

Ellen Alice Tiber, age 79 of Hustler, died on Wednesday August 28, 2019 at the Crest View Nursing Home in New Lisbon.

Ellen was the daughter of George and Ruth (Murphy) Madden and was born in the family home in Elroy, WI on July 5th. 1940. Ellen was raised in Elroy and graduated from Elroy High School in 1958. She later met Curtis Joseph Tiber and they were united in marriage on October 17th, 1959 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Elroy, WI. Curt and Ellen were blessed with 4 children, Nancy, Julie, Cathy Jo, and Curtis Joseph who died in infancy.

Ellen was a stay at home mom until the children all went to school. Everyday before school she would say to her daughters:" Study hard, watch for traffic, mind your teacher, eat a good hot lunch, love your guts." She continued that ritual well into her days at Crest View Assisted Living facility. Ellen was employed by the New Lisbon Public School for many years as a Teachers Aide, and in the summertime she would work at Volk Field Airbase in the Mess Hall.

Ellen loved to sew, embroider, shop at thrift stores, coloring, going to auctions with Curt, and having a nightly glass of wine.

Most importantly she loved spending time with her children, especially her 9 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. On earth she loved holding hands with her husband Curt every day.

Ellen is survived by her daughters: Nancy (Dann) Walker of New Lisbon, Julie (Gary Felber) Tiber of Norwalk, and Cathy Jo (Danny) Berry of New Lisbon. Grandchildren: Curtis (Lindsey) Walker, Kyle (Kaitlin) Walker, Craig (Samantha) Walker, Nick Marden, Jamie Shannon, David (Brianna) Bunker, Michael (Rachel) Bunker, Joseph (Maggie) Berry, Danielle (Ethan) Benson, Great Grandchildren: Lyla Walker, Lakyn Walker, Roman Walker, Lena Walker, Gage Jensen, Wyatt Jensen, Tenley Jensen, Harper Berry, and Eva Berry, by her siblings: Joe (Roberta) Madden, Mary Martin, Jim Madden, Ed Madden, Delores "Kooke" (Tony) Janiuk. Ellen was preceded in death by her parents, husband Curtis J. Tiber, infant son Curtis Joseph, infant grandson Steven Marden, Sister-in-law Mary Madden and Brother-in-law Speed Martin.

The family would like to thank Fr. Robert Letona for all the guidance and spiritual care he showed Ellen since Curt's death in 2015.

A special thank you to Dr. Timothy Hinton and all the staff at Crest View Nursing Home for their very special care given to Ellen during her time there.

Memorials may be given to the Alzheimer's Association or to Crest View Nursing Home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday September 3rd, 2019 at 11:00a.m. in St James Catholic Church (100 Bartell St.) Camp Douglas, WI. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Monday September 2nd at the Hare Funeral Home (217 W Pearl St.) New Lisbon, WI from 4:00p.m. until 7:00p.m. and also at the church on Tuesday from 10:00a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in St. James Catholic Cemetery. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com