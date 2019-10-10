Eleanor A. (Howell) Chamberlain

Eleanor A. Chamberlain, age 94, of Prairie du Chien, passed away peacefully on October 7, 2019 at Prairie Maison Nursing Home.

Eleanor was born June 13, 1925 in Mt. Ida, the daughter of Juanita McGraw and William Howell. She graduated from Fennimore High School class of 1942. Eleanor married Paul James Chamberlain of Boscobel on June 6, 1942 where they made their home for many years. Eleanor was a social butterfly and made many friends during her life time. She enjoyed time with her family--especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Eleanor was a remarkable cook, avid card player and played any game that allowed her to be competitive, including Bingo, Farkle, Texas Hold'Em, Euchre, and many others. In her younger years, Eleanor was an outstanding bowler in a league in Boscobel and loved to attend state bowling tournaments. At the nursing home where she resided in her last years, Eleanor kept up these activities of dice bowling, euchre, and bingo. Dancing to waltzes and country music were part of her pastimes and she continued dancing most of her life—even in her wheelchair she loved to share the Tennessee Waltz with her nephew John Cejeka. Throughout her life, Eleanor passionately loved sports including football, baseball, and even Nascar Racing. As a teenager growing up, she listened to the Milwaukee Braves and the Wisconsin Badgers' games on the radio in the barn milking cows. Her love of sports continued as she transitioned from radio to television. She was particularly fond of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers and Wisconsin Badgers and displayed her love of the teams in her clothing and in memorabilia her nursing home room at Prairie Maison. To the very end of her life she was cheering on the Packers.

Eleanor's cooking was a pleasure to everyone who was fortunate enough to partake in it. Her family—and many times extended family--greatly appreciated Sunday gatherings and holidays at her home with the specially prepared food as well as the good times that followed.

Eleanor was a hard working homemaker and a talented sewer, often sewing clothing for her children. Later in life, she worked in food service at the Boscobel Hospital, Orchard Manor and Advance Transformer. In her 70s, Eleanor had one of her most enjoyable jobs working at Southwest Library System in Fennimore where she met many wonderful friends and from which she eventually retired.

After retirement, Eleanor was a proud member of the Eagles Club in Prairie du Chien where she enjoyed many good times with her sisters Dorothy and Betty. She also loved to dance at Huckleberry's in Prairie du Chien and whenever and wherever there was music being played.

Eleanor lived a full and beautiful life and is survived by her two sisters, Betty Cjeka of Prairie du Chien, Dorothy Schuller of Prairie du Chien, her five children, Gary D. Chamberlain (Linda Stephenson) of Fennimore, Patricia A. Roseliep (William Roseliep) of Boscobel, Kathleen K. Johnson of Wisconsin Dells, Marcia L. Elliott (Bryan Elliott) of Delray Beach, Florida, and Alisa R. Oswald (Rick Oswald) of Prairie du Chien. Eleanor was fortunate to have eleven (11) grandchildren, Tricia Barno, Robert Chamberlain, Renee Marozi, Casey Roseliep, Alan Martin, Trevor Martin, Justin Johnson, Greta Svihra, Hanni Bahls, Allie Harris and Porscha Proctor, and twenty-one (21) great-grandchildren. Eleanor was predeceased by her spouse, Paul James Chamberlain, her son-in-law Mark Johnson and two of her grandchildren Alan James Martin and Trevor William Martin, children of her daughter Marcia L. Elliott.

Arrangements have been made at the Kendall Funeral Home in Boscobel, Wisconsin for Saturday, October 12. Visitation hours will be from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. with the funeral service by Pastor Mary Ann Floerke directly thereafter. A luncheon will be served at the Methodist Church in Boscobel, Wisconsin following the graveside services.