Elaine Marie Berg, age 92, of Pigeon Falls, formerly of Taylor, died on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 in the Pigeon Falls Health Care Center.

Elaine was born in Taylor on August 1, 1927 to Gen and Ella Kocum.

She married Giles Berg on October 30, 1947 in the Taylor Lutheran Church in Taylor. Giles preceded Elaine in death on October 29, 2001.

Elaine was employed at Norplex in Black River Falls. Elaine and Giles lived in Taylor prior to moving to Hustler, WI.

Elaine's nickname was Cookie, as she loved all kinds of cookies. Her favorite color was blue and she enjoyed music, dancing, playing games, drinking Coke and watching Nascar. Elaine loved all types of flowers.

Elaine is survived by two children, Linda Kendall of Reedsburg and David (Nancy) Berg of Ettrick; five grandchildren, Nathan (Kristy) Berg, Seth (Tanya) Laehn, Mandy (Ryan) Stevens, Jerimy (Jamie) Wagner and Kris Berg. Elaine is also survived by ten great-grandchildren.

Memorial services will be held on Monday, September 9, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the Jack Funeral Home in Blair with Pastor Bolstad officiating. Burial will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery in rural Taylor.

Friends may call one hour prior to the service.

Elaine's family would like to thank the Pigeon Falls Health Care Center for the wonderful care she received over the past eight years.

The Jack Funeral Home in Blair is assisting the family with arrangements.

