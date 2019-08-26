Elaine Joanne Foss, age 87, of Whitehall, died on Friday, August 23, 2019 in the Gundersen Tri-County Care Center in Whitehall.

Elaine was born on October 31, 1931 in Whitehall to Norman and Evelyn (Galstad) Foss. She was physically born in the house she lived in her entire life until moving to the nursing home in January of 2018.

Elaine's mother died when she was two years old and she was raised by her grandmother, Elena Rustad, along with her Uncle George and lived with her until she passed away in 1972.

Although Elaine never married and had no children, she and Gerald Betthauser were a couple for over 40 years and loved to go fishing.

Elaine worked in the Whitehall grocery store through several owners her whole career. She spent most of the time working in the deli and retired in her early 70's.

Elaine is survived by Gerald Betthauser of Whitehall; her half siblings, Joyce Rickard of Miami, IN, Norm (Marge) Foss of LaCrosse, Jan (Fred) Staff of Eau Claire, Pat Foss of Winona, MN, Jim (Judy) Foss of Strum and Richard (Linda) Foss of Winona, MN; many cousins and other relatives.

In addition to her parents, Elaine was preceded in death by her step-mother, Jurdice Foss; a half brother, Harold Foss and other relatives.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in Our Saviour's Lutheran Church in Whitehall with burial in the Old Whitehall Cemetery in rural Whitehall. Pastor Peter Jonas will officiate.

Friends may call one hour prior to the service.

The Jack Funeral Home in Whitehall is assisting the family with arrangements.