Elaine J (Smith) Stackhouse

Funeral services for Elaine J. Stackhouse will be 1:30 P.M. on Friday September 20, 2019 at the Fillmore Free Methodist Church with Pastor Tim Ward officiating. Burial will be in the Fillmore Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 PM on Thursday at the Hindt Funeral Home in Spring Valley and will continue for 1hr prior to the service at the church.

Elaine J. Stackhouse, age 92, died Monday September 16, 2019 at Spring Valley Living. She was born December 29, 1926 to Newell and Minnie (Rick) Smith at Austin, Minnesota. She was raised in the Sumner Township area, confirmed at the Sumner Center United Methodist Church and attended school in Sumner Center and Wykoff. Elaine spent many years working at the Red Owl Grocery store in Spring Valley. From there many people remember her jet black hair and turquoise dangly earrings. She also spent many years working at Pace Dairy in Rochester and spent many years as a farmwife living on her farm near Fillmore. She enjoyed her many animals, gardening and raising her Chihuahuas and miniature ponies. She also enjoyed arts and crafts, being outdoors, riding motorcycle and snowmobiling. Elaine was married to Miles "Hap" Stackhouse. They were later divorced. She was later married to George Stackhouse and they were later divorced.

She is survived by her daughter Cindy McNamara of Spring Valley, Sons; Terry Stackhouse of Spring Valley, Chuck (Mary) Stackhouse of Preston and Randy (Teresa) Stackhouse of Spring Valley, 12 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandson. She is also survived by 1 brother Ron Smith of Fifty Lakes, MN and a sister-in-law Jeanne Smith at the Harmony Care Center. She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister, Lois Briske, a brother Lauren Smith and sister-in-law Pat Smith.

