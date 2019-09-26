E. LaVonne (Stahr) Draper

E. LaVonne Draper, 96, of Lanesboro, passed away September 24, 2019, at Harmony Care Center in Harmony MN.



LaVonne was born November 24, 1922, in Iowa City, Iowa, to Freeman and Laura (Kroeger) Stahr. She graduated from Geneseo High School in 1939. On November 14, 1942, she married Wendell Draper in Dysart, Iowa.

LaVonne enjoyed quilting, sewing, crocheting, and embroidery, and most of all being around her family.

She was a member of Highland Lutheran Church. Her faith in Jesus Christ in the church was very important to her, and also a member of, American Legion Auxiliary.

LaVonne is remembered by her children; James (Karen), Ronald ( Chris), Barbara Auman, Pamela (Allan) Mueller; daughter-in-laws; Charlene and Stacey; 11 grandchild; 17 Great-grandchildren; sister Lorna Wedemeier, and many nieces and nephews; and numerous friends she made along the wa, especially her Kenilworth family.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Wendell, sons Lee and Larry, and a brother Raymond.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Highland Lutheran Church rural Lanesboro., with Pastor Patricia A. Hinkie officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Committal will be in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers give to Highland Lutheran Church, or your American Legion Club, or your favorite charity. As mother was always giving someone something!

