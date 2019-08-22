Dorothy M. Bauer, age 93 of Durand, died Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at River Pines Care Center in Altoona with her family by her side.

Dorothy was born on April 2, 1926 on the family farm in the Town of Durand. She was the daughter of Frank and Emma (Hartung) Spindler. Dorothy grew up on the family farm and graduated from Durand High School. After high school, Dorothy worked in St. Paul, MN until she married Dale W. Bauer on October 22, 1946 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Durand. After marriage, they raised their family in Durand. Dorothy was a devoted wife, mother, homemaker and she was an accomplished seamstress. She also bartended with her husband at their bar, Bauer's Bar The Smokehouse for ten years.

Dorothy was active in St. Mary's Parish, the Rosary and Altar Society, Christian Family Movement, the Home and School Association, the hot lunch program and she coordinated the Prayer Shawl Ministry for several years. She also started the first Holy Rosary-Lima Cookbook with Lila Spindler and was a Maria Mission Leader with Pat Blair for 24 years.

Dorothy was an avid reader, she also enjoyed playing cards, traveling and entertaining family and friends at their cabin at Silver Birch.

Dorothy is survived by five daughters: Constance (Jerry) Harmon of Eau Claire, Barbara (Rick) Lucas of Chippewa Falls, Marlys (Gary) Seipel of Eau Galle, Maribeth (Dennis) Serum of Durand and Pat (Dan) Hoffman of River Falls, two sons: Bill Bauer of Rochester, MN and John (Beth) Bauer of Durand, 19 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, one sister: Lorena Kezar of Stillwater, MN, brother-in-law: Robert E. Bauer of Hales Corners, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Dale and four siblings: Marian Komro, William Spindler, Evelyn Brunner and Charles Spindler.

Funeral Mass will be 11:00AM Monday, August 26, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Durand with Rev. Emmanuel Asamoah-Bekoe officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00PM-7:00PM Sunday at the Rhiel Funeral Home in Durand and one hour prior to services at the church on Monday.

The family would ask that in honor of Dorothy, please consider doing a random act of kindness.

Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Durand, is serving the family.