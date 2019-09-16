Doris Struble, age 96, of Neillsville, WI died Friday, September 13, 2019 at the Neillsville Care and Rehabilitation Center.

Doris M. Struble was born on October 5, 1922 in Neillsville, WI the daughter of Arthur and Selma (Kuenkel) Wegner. She attended Neillsville schools and then worked at Sniteman Pharmacy for 40 plus years. She was a life-time member of Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church in Globe. Doris was an avid bowler and on May 10, 2001 she was inducted into the Neillsville Women's Bowling Association's Hall of Fame for her 51 years of unfailing support of the sport of bowling. She belonged to Bridge Clubs and enjoyed dancing and her extensive travels throughout the world with her good friend, Evelyn Walk. She also enjoyed going up north fishing, where she caught several northerns.

She is survived by her nephew, Wayne (Kathy) Wegner of Neillsville, WI, great nephew, Bryan Wegner of Neillsville and his children, Brianna Wegner of Florida, Allison Wegner of Colorado and Brady Wegner of Madison, WI and great niece, Carrie Ann (Chris) Manos and their children, Chase and Carter all of Green Bay, WI.

She was prececed in death by her parents, Arthur and Selma Wegner a brother, Clarence Wegner, a sister, Gladys Wegner, a sister-in-law, Alice Wegner and a great nephew, Bradley Wegner.

Funeral Services for Doris will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at the Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church in Globe, WI. Pastor Nathan Wilke will officiate. Music will be provided by Karen Hoppa, organist. Interment will be in the Immanuel Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., Tuesday at the church.

