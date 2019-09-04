Doris E. Ward, age 90, of Boscobel, passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019 , at the Boscobel Care and Rehab in Boscobel. She was born on November 2, 1928, in Boscobel. The daughter of Caro and Eunice (Kephart) Bower. She married Floyd Ward on November 25, 1948, in Mt. Ida. He preceded her in death on February 8, 1999. They were married for 51 years. Doris attended Boscobel Schools graduating in 1947. After marrying Floyd, they farmed in Marietta Township rural Boscobel. Doris was employed as a secretary by Boscobel Schools for many years. Doris enjoyed painting, crocheting, collecting glass slippers, and her pet cats.

She is survived by sister in laws, Joyce Ward of Muscoda, Laura (Richard) Daugherty of Portage. A brother in law Dean (Karla) Ward of Boscobel. She was preceded in death by her parents, along with a brother Donald Bower.

Memorial services will be held on Monday, September 9, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at the Kendall Funeral Home in Boscobel. Pastor Lance Wetter officiating. Burial in the Boscobel Cemetery. Friends may call on Monday, September 9, 2019 from 9:00 A.M. until the time of service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorials can be given to the Boscobel Rescue Squad, or Boscobel Fire Department. Online condolences can be made at www.kendallfuneralservice.com