Donna Mae Morden, 57, of rural Ettrick, passed away on Thursday, October 24, at Black River Memorial Hospital in Black River Falls.

Donna was born in Whitehall on April 25, 1962, to Clarence and Grace (Anderson) Skreipietz. She married Roger Morden on March 14, 1981, at St. Ansgar's Catholic Church in Blair. Together, Donna and Roger raised three girls: Bobby, Jessica and Rebecca. Donna worked her heart out all of her life caring for others that could not care for themselves. She was a CNA and a personal care worker for many years, most recently with Creative Care Living Service in Black River Falls. Donna also waitressed at various area cafés for over 39 years. She enjoyed reading, gardening, going to garage sales, and collecting dolls and angels. She especially enjoyed the many vacations she took with her husband, Roger, and spending time with her grandchildren.

Donna is survived by her husband Roger of Ettrick; daughters: Bobby (Jared) Willms of Hampton, IA, Jessica Morden of Neilsville; and Rebecca Morden of Thorp; 9 grandchildren; sisters: Elaine (Gary) Lee of Black River Falls and Marie Larsen of Winona.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a granddaughter; and niece.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at Holy Family Parish, Arcadia, with Father Kyle Laylan officiating. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 4-8 PM on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at Wozney-Killian Funeral Home, and one hour prior to the service at church on Wednesday. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Arcadia. To express condolences to her family online, please visit www.wozneykillianfh.com.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Donna Mae Morden please visit our Sympathy Store.

