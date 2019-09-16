Donna M. Welper

Donna Marie Welper, 78, of La Crosse, died on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at her home. She was born on May 25, 1941 in La Crosse to Harold and Selma (Schaller) Welper. Donna graduated from Central High School in 1959 and from nursing school as a registered nurse in 1962. She had worked her entire career at St. Francis/Mayo Health Care.

Donna is survived by numerous cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 16, 2019 at 1:00 PM at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crosse. Rev. John Parkyn will officiate. Burial will be in the Mormon Coulee Memorial Park. Friends may call at the funeral home on Monday from 12:30 PM until the time of services. Memorials may be given to St. John's United Church of Christ.

