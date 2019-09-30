Donald Michael Schams, 92, died Thursday, September 26, 2019, at his Bartlett, IL home surrounded by loved ones. He was born September 29, 1926, in Sparta, WI to William J. and Matilda (Gilles) Schams. He married Louise Frances Paul on October 8, 1947 in St. Joseph the Workman Cathedral in La Crosse, WI. They celebrated 59 years of marriage before Louise's death in 2007.

Don was a member of St. Peter Damian in Bartlett, IL and a longtime active member of the Knights of Columbus (in Wisconsin, California, Arkansas, and Illinois) as a member of both the 3rd and 4th Degree. He was also a member of the Bella Vista Fly Tyers. He volunteered for numerous other organizations throughout his lifetime.

After marriage, he operated his own milk route in Coon Valley, WI. He moved the family to Imperial Beach, CA where he worked for Rohr Aircraft. After moving back to Wisconsin he built earthen waterways, roads, and over the years built many custom homes. Don and Louise owned a beef farm near West Salem, WI. Growing up on a dairy farm his love of the outdoors and living things was evident throughout his life.

Don was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Louise (née Paul); siblings, Ralph Schams, Gerald Schams, Louise Bahr, Jeanette Longmire, Vincent Schams, William Schams, and Joan Arneson. He is survived by four daughters, Mary Sue King (Robert) of Hoffman Estates, IL, Kathleen A. Munday of St. Joseph, IL, Joan F. Moren (Peter) of Danville, CA, Jean L. Borodaj (Nick) of Elgin, IL, one son, Donald M. Schams, Jr. (Maria) of Chandler, AZ; one brother, Paul Schams (Judy) of La Crosse, WI; as well as grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 3rd, beginning at 1:00 p.m., at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services in La Crosse, followed by a short prayer service at 2:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Don Schams may be made to "The Bishop John Paul Scholarship Endowment Trust," P.O. Box 4004, La Crosse, WI 54602.