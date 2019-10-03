Don W. Reicks, age 81, of Cresco, Iowa, died October 2, 2019, at Accura Healthcare of Cresco, IA.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at Notre Dame Catholic Church on Monday, October 7, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. with Father Jacob Rouse officiating. Burial will be in the St. Mary's Cemetery Little Turkey. Visitation will be held at Notre Dame Catholic Church Sunday, October 6, from 2:00-5:00 p.m. followed by a prayer service. Visitation will continue at the church beginning at 10:00 a.m. prior to the service on October 7, 2019. Hindt-Hudek Funeral Home is assisting the family.

