Deloris E. Olson passed away on October 7, 2019 while a resident at Gunderson Harmony Care Center in Harmony, Minnesota.

A visitation for Deloris will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at the First Baptist Church of Preston. Funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m. on October 12, 2019, also at the church. Burial will be in Groveland Cemetery, Minnetonka, MN. Hindt-Hudek Funeral Home is assisting the family.