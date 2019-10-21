Delores L. (Glander) Sutter

Delores Lucille Sutter, 91, of Fountain City, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 18, 2019 surrounded by her family at her home where she lived for the past 70 years.

Delores was born in Chester Township, Wabasha County, Minnesota on July 19, 1928 to Fred and Margaret (Lohn) Glander. On September 13, 1949 she was united in marriage to Merton Sutter at St. John's United Church of Christ in Fountain City. Together they farmed and had a poultry operation where she gathered thousands of eggs daily for over 60 years.

Delores taught Sunday school for many years at St. John's and she will be remembered for her gift of caring through cards and notes sent to family, friends, church and community members. She was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ and the women's guild. Delores was also a charter member of the Old Time Farm Fest Lions Club.

She is survived by her children, Mert, Mary Aus, John, Faye Strelow (Ron Novak), Carol Grant, Gary, Lisa (Daryl) Schmitt, and Heidi (Kevin) Wachowiak; grandchildren, Kim Aus, Derek Strelow, Chad and Tim Grant, Erik Sutter, Brittany Scholl, Bethany Schmitt (Ethan Bown), and Jordan and Katie Wachowiak; great grandchildren, Landon and Colton Scholl; brother, Richard Glander; sister, Shirley (Roger) Meier; sister-in-law, Nancy Glander; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Delores was preceded in death by her husband, Merton; sisters, Eldona Stuber, Wilma Waskowiak, Luella Kuehn, Marcella Sass, Iva Kennebeck, and Harriet Oesau; brothers, Fred, LeRoy and Melvin Glander; and sons-in-law, Michael Aus and Thomas Grant.

Memorials may be directed to St. John's Church or Old Time Farm Fest Lions Club.

