David M. Hengstl, 60 of La Crosse passed away at his home on Monday, September 16, 2019. He was born October 24, 1958 in La Crosse to Robert and Mary (Kreutzer) Hengstl. David had worked for the Canadian-Pacific Railroad as a maintenance worker for many years.

David is survived by his two children; Krista (Ryan) Mickschl of Holmen and Matthew Hengstl of Ft. Leonardwood, MO; two grandchildren, Emma and Ethan Mickschl both of Holmen; a sister, Jean (Deanna Ritschard) Hengstl of La Crosse; a brother, Mike Hengstl of Onalaska; a niece, Tiffany (Matt) Hulburt of Galesville; a nephew, Jeffrey Hengstl of Onalaska; along with a great-nephew and great-niece, Memphis and Saphira Hulburt. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Richard Hengstl and a great-niece, Justice Hulburt.

Dave will be deeply missed by his family and friends. He was an honest man that worked hard to provide for his family and greatly cared about the people closest to him. There was never a dull moment while watching sports with Dave; he always believed he could coach through the tv. Holidays were special; he was always fond of painting his Christmas ceramic villages and carving pumpkins but especially cherished memorable time with the family together. He loved spending his time outdoors. His most enjoyable hobbies were hunting, fishing and simply gazing at the stars while sitting next to a fire.

Memorial services will be held at 5:00 P.M. Monday, September 23rd at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 200 West Avenue South, La Crosse. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Monday from 4:00 P.M. until the time of services. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.

