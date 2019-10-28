David Beyer

David A Beyer of Tomah, Wi passed away on Saturday October 21, 2019 at the age of 63.

David was born on March 13, 1956 to Edward and Della Beyer. David had four children, Brittany, Courtney, Ben and Kim, and eight grandchildren who he loved more than anything. David served in the US Army. David was preceded in death by his father, mother and sister Theresa Beyer.

He is survived by his brothers Michael and Matthew Beyer, sisters Bridget Ruffalo and Tracy Fairbanks, his children and grandchildren.

Services will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Randolph Park Church of the Nazarene, 1710 Randolph Rd, Janesville Wi, 53545.

