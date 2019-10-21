David Allen Severson, age 79 of Spring Grove passed away peacefully on October 17th at Tweeten Lutheran Healthcare In Spring Grove.



David was born on April 12, 1940 in Caledonia, Mn to Francis and Marion (Henderson) Severson.

On March 9, 1963 He married Aletta Severson. The couple resided in Spring Grove for many years.

Aletta preceded David in death on November 2, 2014.

David enjoyed fishing and driving his motorcycle, he also enjoyed collecting toy replicas of John Deere tractors.

David owned a feed mill for many years, and later worked for the State of Minnesota as a road grader and trucker for thirty-eight years; He often bladed the worst snow covered roads, so that people would be safe when driving.

He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Spring Grove.

Survivors include his son Brian Severson and his daughter Tammy (Tim) Ladsten of Spring Grove and his grandson Tyler (Kylie) Ladsten and their son Bryson also of Spring Grove.

Four siblings Chuck (Rita) Severson and Joe (Linda) Severson of La Crosse, WI, Fran (Dave) Bergum, and Gloria Haugen

In addition to his parents and wife Aletta, he was preceded in death by his sister Gayle Pemblem.

Memorial services will be held on Tuesday, October 22nd at 11:00 A.M. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Spring Grove.

Pastor Elizabeth Hermeier will officiate.

Private family burial will be at a later date.

Friends may call at the church on Tuesday, from 10 until time of services.

Roble funeral home of Spring Grove is assisting the family with arrangements.

