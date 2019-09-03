Daniel "Stanley" Todd Anderson, age 54, of Blair, died on Sunday, September 1, 2019 in the Gundersen Health System in LaCrosse.

Daniel was born on July 29, 1965 in Whitehall. He graduated from the Blair High School and WWTC in LaCrosse. Dan was a member of the United States Army National Guard.

Dan was passionate about his family, his friends, his dog, music and sports. He kept life simple and he loved with his whole heart. The outpouring of love and support for him and his family through his seven weeks of a hard fought battle is a true testament of the simple whole-hearted life he lived. His friends were many and were lifelong. They meant the world to him and they mean the world to his family.

Dan is survived by his special friend, Brenda Shefelbine and her family; his mother, Marilyn "Tina" (Schroeder) Anderson of Blair; three siblings, Joel Anderson of Whitehall, Heidi (Derek) Griffey and Andy "Vern" (Sam) Anderson all of Blair; three nephews, Jack and Adam Anderson and Vince Griffey all of Blair and his dog, Owen.

Dan was preceded in death by his fathers, Douglas Berg and Arn Anderson; a brother, Douglas Troy; a nephew, Cole Anderson and his grandparents.

Visitation will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. in the Jack Funeral Home in Blair. Private family burial will be at a later date.

A celebration of Dan's life will be held at the Blair Haus in Blair following the visitation.

The Jack Funeral Home in Blair is assisting the family with arrangements.