Craig Herth, 58 of Black River Falls, passed away Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at his home after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born on May 27, 1961 in Racine to George Jr "Tuff" and Ruth {Jensen} Herth.



Craig has always used his great skills to cook in his employment choices. He enjoyed fishing with his buddy Lee Neidermann, spending time with his family, and cheering for the Green Bay Packers. Craig loved having his faithful companions, Bella and Bentley, by his side.



Craig will be missed by his loving family who survive him, his wife Tammy {Organ} Herth; children, Allana (Jason) and children, Keegan, Vincent, and Gaige, Craig Jr. (Shanna) and children, Ashton, Allison, Kennedy, Madalin, Aleasha (Skyler) and child, Athena; Tammy's children, Jesse (Andrew), Kelli (Jeff), AJ (Serena), and their families; sisters, Sheila (John) Belcher, Corinna (John) LeGault, Georgette (Brad) Martin; nieces and nephews, Melissa (Andrew), Kristin (Jason), Andrew (Allie), Ryan (Becky), Jacquelyn (Andrew), Derek (Stacy), and their families; mother-in-law, Mary Forrest; siblings-in-law, Ron (Lisa), Greg (Kathleen), Christopher, Bruce (Kathy), Tina (Mike), Erik (Lori), and their families; good friends, Lee and Karen; as well as many other loving relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his son, Dylan Krag Herth; Parents; father-in-law, Maynard Forrest; and good friends, Bryne Conant, Brad Sanborn, Mark Turnmire, and Brad Conant.



Memorial service will be held Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 12-NOON at Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, 801 E. Monowau Street, Tomah. Pastor Darin DeFord will officiate. He will be laid to rest at Wood Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the family. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until time of services at the funeral home.