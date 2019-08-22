Constance M. Oebser

Constance "Connie" M. Oebser age 95 of Menomonie, passed away on Wednesday August 21, 2019 at The Neighbors of Dunn County in Menomonie.

Connie was born on November 2, 1923, in the Township of Spring Lake, rural Elmwood. She was the daughter of William and Elva "Florence" (Allen) Kerg.

Following her 1940 graduation from Elmwood High School, Connie earned her teaching degree from River Falls State Teachers College. She taught grades 1-8 at Triple Hill School in rural Elmwood.

Connie married Carl Oebser on June 8, 1943. They settled on his family farm near Hatchville and raised their seven children. They enjoyed going to dances and playing cards with friends. After Carl's retirement, they moved to Elmwood. Following his death in 1986, Connie moved to Eau Claire for several years and then to Menomonie for the remainder of her life.

Connie worked for many years at Sanna Dairies in Menomonie. After her retirement, she traveled with friends and rekindled her passion for painting. Her family and friends will continue to cherish the results of her artistic talent.

Connie is survived by her sons, Michael (Sara) of Hudson, and Richard of Woodbury, MN; her daughters, Rosanne (John) Schauf of Menomonie, Susan (Dennis) Laurila of Phillips, Sally Kimbrel of Woodbury, MN and Christine (Jeff) Vickers of Greeley, CO; five grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Carl, a son, Daniel; a son-in-law, Arnold Kimbrel; brothers, Lloyd and Raymond Kerg and her sister, Lorraine Johnson.

The family wishes to thank the staff at The Neighbors of Dunn County for their compassionate care over the past four years.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Monday August 26, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Menomonie with Rev. John Mano officiating. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery-Farm Hill, rural Elmwood.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church on Monday.