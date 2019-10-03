Charles K. "C J" Schumann, age 36 years of Tomah, passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Mayo Health Systems in La Crosse, Wisconsin.

He was born on January 3, 1983 to Charles K. and Cindy (Hoppmann) Schumann in Hillsboro. C J grew to adulthood in the Kendall area and attended Royall Schools, where he enjoyed wrestling. He also had a love for the outdoors and liked to fish and hunt.

Survivors include his children, Jacob, Jason and Makayla; mother, Cindy (Brian) Pichler of Eau Claire; father, Chuck Schumann of Elroy; grandmother, Joyce Hoppmann of Elroy; sister, Sonja (Brent) Preuss of New Lisbon; brother, Curtis Schumann of Elroy; nieces and nephews, Jackson, Jarrod, Aubrie, Vivian and Teagan; uncles, Elmer & Ruth Hoppmann, Kevin & Robin Hoppmann, Perry & Pam Hoppmann, Paul & Sandy Hoppmann and Dennis & Julie Schumann and many cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Dale Hoppmann, Keith Schumann and Beverly Schumann.

Funeral Services celebrating the life of C J Schumann will be held on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Picha Funeral Home in Hillsboro. Burial will be in the Glendale Cemetery in Kendall. Friends may call at the Picha Funeral Home in Hillsboro on Sunday from 10 to 1 p.m., for online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the family are preferred.

