Charles "Chuck" L. Lenz, Jr., 70, of Warrens, passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Serenity Hospice Home in Tomah. He was born May 23, 1949 in Sparta to Charles and Cleo {Dams} Lenz, Sr.



Surviving are his mother, Cleo Lenz of Tomah; children, Cory (Kari) Lenz of Tomah and Colin Lenz of Milwaukee; grandchildren, Cody Lenz and Joseph Lenz; sisters, Marcia (Jon) Russell of North Carolina, Rachel (Craige) Scott of Tomah; brother, Fred Lenz of Tomah; nieces and nephews, George Aldrich, Loey Felker, Melee Jameson, and Rocky Jameson; 2 great niece and nephew; 2 great-great- niece and nephew; his best friend forever, Howard Bloom; as well as many other loving relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his father, Charles L. Lenz, Sr..



Chuck retired from the Northwest Telephone Company in Tomah and then retired again from Habelman's Cranberry Marsh. He proudly served his country during the Vietnam War in the US Marine Corp and was a member of the American Legion Post #201. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing. Chuck loved his hunting dogs. He was also a talented wood worker. Chuck was known for his homemade maple syrup, his pork roast on his homemade pig smoker, and the peaches he would bring back every year from Colorado. There were many laughs and good times had that the memories of his family will cherish forever.



A Memorial Service will be held 11:00 AM Monday, September 30, 2019 at Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, 801 E. Monowau Street, Tomah. Derek Bloom will officiate. Relatives and friends are invited to call from 4-7 PM on Sunday, September 29, 2019 and again Monday one hour prior to services at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, Chuck would want you to teach a child to hunt or fish.