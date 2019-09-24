Charles Albert Neitzel

Charles "Charlie" Albert Neitzel, 85, formerly of Arcadia, passed away at the Onalaska Care Center on Sunday, September 22, 2019, after a long-fought battle with dementia.

Charlie was born on November 7, 1933, to Albert and Mary (Hund) Neitzel in the township of Independence. They later moved to Canada Ridge outside of Fountain City where Charlie and his siblings helped on the family farm.

Charlie attended Eagle Valley grade school and then graduated from Cotter High School in Winona, MN. After graduation, Charlie enlisted and served in the Air Force from 1956-1960. Upon returning home, he met Donna Fernholz. They later married on October 13, 1962. Together they were blessed with 2 sons: Donald and Brian. For many years Charlie was a truck driver; picking up eggs, hauling milk and driving semi.

Charlie was a competitive spirit, who loved to play cards, always to the Book of Hoyle. His hobbies were bowling, fishing, golfing and coaching his boys to be the competitor he was. He was an avid sports fan and loved his Minnesota Vikings and Twins.

Charlie is survived by his sons: Donald (Tammy) of Galesville and Brian of Arcadia; grandchildren: Lucas (Crystal) of Green Bay and Lindsay of Fond du Lac; one great-grandson: Noah Charles of Green Bay; brothers: Robert of Blair, David (Dee) of Fountain City, Frederick (Brenda) of Cochrane; sisters: Mary Lou Sobotta of Fountain City and Theresa (Al) Mazig of Minneapolis; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Donna; and brothers: Alvin, Gerald "Jake", and Frank.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Holy Family Parish with Father Kyle Laylan officiating. Family and friends are welcome for visitation from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, September 27, 2019, at the Wozney-Killian Funeral Home, where there will be a 6:30 p.m. Rosary, and also one hour prior to the service at church on Saturday. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, rural Arcadia. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made in Charlie's honor to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org. To express condolences to his family online, please visit www.wozneykillianfh.com.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Charles Albert Neitzel please visit our Sympathy Store.

