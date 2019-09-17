Catherine A. Servais, 103 of La Crosse passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019 at the Hillview Healthcare Center. She was born February 16, 1916 in La Crosse to William and Rose (Johns) Trinkes and attended Aquinas High School.

On October 19, 1937 she married Albert G. Servais at St. Joseph Catholic Church, St. Joseph Ridge, Wisconsin. He preceded her in death on February 11, 1967.

Catherine and Albert were charter members of St. Thomas More Catholic Church in La Crosse where she was very active in church circle work for many years. She enjoyed cooking, baking and crocheting, as well as visiting the casinos in her later years. Catherine loved to travel and especially enjoyed her trip to the Vatican.

Catherine is survived by five children; Dr. Ronald Servais of Dayton, OH, Richard (Debbie) Servais of Dakota, MN, Ralph (Jan) Servais of Friendsville, TN, Rachelle (Gary) Wright of Onalaska and Renee Servais of Minnetonka, MN; seven grandchildren, Vicki and Connie Servais, Allen (Rebecca) Servais, Nicole (Bradley) Loduha, Neal (Chris) Wright, Matthias (Catherine) Orfield and Gabrielle (Joseph Schell) Orfield along with 13 great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband Albert, she was preceded in death by a brother, Hilary "Larry" Trinkes; three sisters, Sister Rosetta (Edna Trinkes), Marie Passe and Irene Roesler; a grandson, Nathan Wright and a daughter-in-law, Sandy Servais.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 A.M. Saturday, September 21st at Mary, Mother of the Church Parish, 2006 Weston Street with Rev. Brian D. Konopa officiating. Burial will follow in Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church on Saturday from 9:30 A.M. until the time of Mass. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to Mary, Mother of the Church Parish to be used for Masses.

