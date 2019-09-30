Cary E. Gilbeck

Cary Ellis Gilbeck, 69, of Westby passed away on September 25, 2019, at Gundersen Hospital.

Cary was born on December 24th, 1949 in Viroqua, WI to Chester and Elsie Gilbeck (Ofte). He was raised on a dairy farm outside of Coon Valley and continued his love for farming with his own cattle broker business. He spent many years working at Gateway/Fleming Foods and later LaCrosse Brewing Company.

Cary married his first wife Hilaine Berge in 1974. Together they had one child, Jon Gilbeck. The three of them could always be found eating at supper clubs, watching movies, and cheering on the Green Bay Packers. Cary also took on the supportive role of raising Hilaine's daughter, Heidi Berge.

In 2009, Cary married Jeri Glynn. Through the years they made many cherished memories. Jeri inspired Cary to explore new experiences such as traveling to Florida and going para sailing. They enjoyed many great times with family and friends, while living in the Westby area.

Cary will be remembered by many for his quiet demeanor, simplicity, love of deer hunting with his son, and enjoyment of a good cocktail. His family will remember him for his great advice, strong work ethic, and love for his son, daughter-in-law, grandkids and his endearing wife.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Chester and Elsie and his ex-wife. Those left to honor his memory are, his wife, Jeri Gilbeck; three brothers, Richard (Sharon) Gilbeck, Wayne Gilbeck, Charlie Gilbeck; and sister Cherie (Arlen) Kenyan; step-daughter, Heidi Berge; son Jon (Loretta) Gilbeck and two grandchildren, Elsa and Owen Gilbeck and many extended family members and friends.

The family will be holding a private ceremony on Saturday to memorialize his life. In the coming weeks, a celebration of life event will take place in Westby. Memorials may be directed to Jeri Gilbeck, in care of Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley, WI. Online condolences may be shared at selandsfuneralhome.com.

The family wishes to sincerely thank all of the amazing medical staff at Gundersen who have helped care for Cary over the last few months.

